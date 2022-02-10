Stanbic Bank Ghana has reacted to the arrest of a customer in the banking hall of one of its branches.

The customer had alleged on Tell it all on Facebook that he went to withdraw GH¢100 from the ATM but it did not work and had to resort to the banking hall.

But in the course of the transaction, the teller told him his account had been frozen and was asked to wait.

After about five minutes of his waiting, two staff of the bank came with police officers to arrest him without being told of his offence.

He was subsequently taken to the station where he wrote his statement and was kept in cells for about 24 hours.

“I still didn’t know what I had done but I stayed in the cell for more than 24hrs. Later I was permitted to call a friend and she came with a lawyer to bail me. At that time, no Stanbic bank official had told me anything.

“I went to work and I was told by my boss that Stanbic Bank says I have used my account to withdraw ₵4,800 from their client which was never true,” portions of his statement.

But Stanbic Bank, in a statement, has indicated the customer was identified as a person of interest in a police investigation since 2019.

The statement, signed by the Communications Manager of Stanbic, Kojo Akoi Larbi, noted he was, therefore, engaged as part of investigations.

“Mindful of our country’s laws on Data Protection and the Banking Act, we have first and foremost protected our customer’s information, even in the face of material misstatements,” part of the statement read.

It added the bank will provide a detailed narration of events with the express consent of our customer or if required by law.

Meanwhile, he is also contemplating legal action against the bank.

