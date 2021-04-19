The Youth and Sports Ministry have paid all outstanding payments due to former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, during his second spell as the senior national team’s head coach.

According to reports, a total amount of GH¢593,000 was transferred to the 60-year-old representing the three-month salary arrears owed him.

The salary arrears was held back after Appiah is said to have rejected payment in cedis and insisted on being paid in dollars per his employment contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but after further negotiations, the former coach softened his stance on the terms of payment and accepted to be paid the cedi equivalent of his outstanding salary of $105,000.

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, initiated steps to settle the arrears about two weeks ago.

The ministry held discussions on settling the entire arrears of Appiah but resolved to pay five months of that of CK Akonnor and David Duncan, who are the current technical handlers of the Black Stars.

Last week the ministry ensured that all outstanding issues with Appiah were settled almost 15 months after the GFA refused to renew his $35,000-a-month job after his two-year contract expired.

Akonnor and his assistant had received just three months of their salaries due to the impact of Covid-19 since they were employed in January 2020, but Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha has ensured his outfit provides some relief to the two coaches who are still owed six months accumulated salary.

Mr Ussif upon getting to know the information, took the steps to secure the release of funds by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), who are one of the key sponsors of the Black Stars and also responsible for the payment of the salary of the Black Stars coaches.

Akonnor’s account was credited with GH¢593,000, with his assistant receiving an undisclosed amount of money after working many months without receiving remuneration.

In recent months there has been a delay in the release of funds for the ministry to fulfil its commitments to the national team coaches, including settling the outstanding debt to Kwasi Appiah.