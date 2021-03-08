The Black Satellites have arrived in Accra after winning the Africa U20 Cup of Nations trophy.

The National U20 team beat Uganda 2-0 in the final match played at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott in Mauritania to emerge as champions of the African Youth competition.

The Ghanaian delegation, led by Management Committee chairman Ransford Anertey Abbey, left Nouakchott on Sunday morning and arrived in Accra at 4:pm.

The team was met on arrival by the new Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Twumasi, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Addo, Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjo Fianoo and other top football administrators.

In his welcome address, the Minister of Youth and Sports congratulated the team for lifting high the flag of Ghana by winning the competition on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana.

He also thanked the team for winning the trophy as a perfect Independence Day gift to Ghanaians.

“On behalf of his excellency the president and the people I welcome you and congratulate you on lifting the flag of Ghana high on the global map.

“Three weeks ago, you left this country empty-handed but today you have returned with a trophy and gold medals. This is a befitting Independence Anniversary gift.

“The President is so proud and excited about what you have done and he can’t wait to receive you at the Jubilee House,” the Minister announced.

Management Committee Chairman of the U20 National Team, Dr Abbey narrated the team’s journey from the WAFU tournament in Benin competition to its participation in the tournament in Mauritania, all the way to the grand finale.

He thanked the Minister for his support and words of encouragement to the team while in Mauritania.

On behalf of the GFA President, Vice President, Mark Addo welcomed the team and lauded them for their success story in the tournament.

“We are so proud of you because we have seen how the team has developed over the period. We are proud that for the first time in 12 years we have been able to go out there and conquer Africa,” the GFA Vice President emphasised.