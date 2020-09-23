Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has expressed his readiness to face Nii Lante Vanderpuye in an open debate.

The Member of Parliament for the people of Odododiodio constituency has dared Mr Asiamah for a debate on their achievements in sports.

The former Sports Minister under John Mahama made the call when he appeared on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM last week to discuss the sports promises captured in the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto for the 2020 elections.

He boasted that his compatriot will be no match for him and also tasked Mr Asiamah’s Deputy to make himself available for a debate with Kobina Woyome, a ranking member on Parliament’s Sports Committee.

“I want the minister. Minister to minister so that we debate. Mahama called Akufo-Addo and he is running away and his appointees are also running away. I’m calling for a debate between me and the Minister of Sports and debate between my ranking member on Youth and Sports and Deputy Sports Minister Perry Okudzeto.

“I won’t allow Akufo-Addo to run away and for Asiamah to also run away. I want a debate at the Accra Sports Stadium,” he said.

READ ALSO

Mr Asiamah in an interview with Adom TV on the Fire-for-Fire show also dared Mr Vanderpuye to show up for a debate, stressing that he will flaw him.

“I don’t like to talk much because the work you are doing will tell what you are doing as a Minister. I am not scared to meet Nii Lante Vanderpuye in a debate. I will flaw him.

“Any Member of Parliament is armed with tools to check and assess the work of every minister and some include filing a question.

“Ask him whether he has ever asked a question in that regard. Has he ever made a statement on sports before?

“He is interested in street talk than to talk in Parliament but that is not my way of work. I deal with the specifics,” he added.