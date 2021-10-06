The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, has pleaded with critics to tone down their criticisms of Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew.

The 29-year-old has come under intense bashing following his poor goalscoring form for both club and country.

The former Aston Villa and Olympique Marseille forward has failed to score in his last 37 games for Crystal Palace and 10 games for Ghana.

Former Arsenal forward, Thierry Henry, following Jordan’s decisive miss against Brighton and Hove Albion last week said he would have killed the Ghanaian if he was his teammate.

However, Mr Tackie believes that despite his failure to hit the back of the net, Jordan brings on board a lot of importance as his general contributions help both Crystal Palace and Ghana to achieve good results.

“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“Jordan doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. I think we should also assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch as we do to his goal-scoring records.

“It is one of the reasons why Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira will continue to use him ahead of others in the team,” he added.

Ayew played only 57 minutes last weekend when Palace shared the spoils 2-2 against Leicester City at the Selhurst Park.

He is, however, yet to score this season under Patrick Vieira in the ongoing Premier League.

Ayew has been named among Ghana’s 23 man squad that will play Zimbabwe in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on October 9 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and October 12 in the reverse fixture in Harare.