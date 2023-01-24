The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has recommended the prosecution of four persons for respective breaches of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) in operations at the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

The four are the Chief Executive of the Northern Development Authority, Sumaila Abdul-Rahman; the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations) of the NDA, Stephen Yir-eru Engmen; the Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration) of the NDA, Patrick Seidu and the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, Andrew Kuundaari.

The findings are the results of a six-month investigation triggered by a written complaint dated June 15, 2022, by Martin Luther Kpebu, a private legal practitioner who requested for an investigation into the operations of NDA and the actions of its Chief Executive and Board Chairman.

The OSP interviewed 20 persons over a period of four (4) months, as part of the investigation.