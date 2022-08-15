The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has so far not been able to secure any conviction or acquittal in respect of cases it is handling.

It has, however, been able to recover a million cedis for the state.

This is contained in a half-year report published by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in accordance with the law.

Section 3 of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) mandates the office to release list of cases it is investigating and prosecuting.

Read full report published by the office below: