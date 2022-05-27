The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into a controversial Will of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

The move according to the OSP is to launch full-scale investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

This is in respect of the alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site in Accra.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The statement indicated the late politician will be investigated alongside other persons regarding the suspected unlawful acquisition of properties.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will play a key part in the investigations hence has been directed by the Special Prosecutor to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations,” portions of the statement urged.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption group, Corruption Watch had earlier petitioned the office to probe Sir John’s ownership of state lands.

The petition among other things demanded that the Special Prosecutor establishes how the state lands, including several acres of lands situated in the Achimota Forest and Ramsar sites in Sakumono were secured by the late Sir John.