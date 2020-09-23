The Speaker of Parliament has recalled Parliament for the commencement of the third meeting of the Fourth Session of the 7th Parliament.

The Speaker, Prof Mike Oquaye, under the standing order 37 of Parliament, is asking MPs to reconvene on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

In a statement issued by the Speaker, the House is expected to pass some bills that have been laid.

These include the Conduct of Public Officers Bill 2018 which is expected to boost the fight against corruption in the country.

Also, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present to Parliament an advanced budget covering the government’s spending from January to March 2021.

The presentation by the Minister is to help the government avoid spending setbacks in case of a transition in government.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: