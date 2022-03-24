First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, has asked all Members of Parliament to wear the colours of the national team to show support as they prepare to face Nigeria in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff tie.

Throwing weight behind the Black Stars, the acting Speaker of Parliament urged the members to show patriotism by supporting the Stars.

He hoped their support will increase Ghana’s chances of trashing their rivals in two legs to book a slot in the upcoming international football competition.

“I think the suggestion that members wear some shirt showing support for the stars is a good one and I have no hesitation at all in supporting that suggestion, that means we are lowering standards in the House,” Mr Owusu stated.

“We are bringing down the formality but I have no hesitation at all in agreeing that any member who has a shirt whether a T-Shirt or club shirt which relates to the Black Stars, please wear, for us to show that we support them even if we cannot be at the stadium with them,” he added.

Ghana will take on Nigeria in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday before travelling to Abuja for the second leg on Tuesday for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.