Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has said that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is misleading the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

Mr Tetteh, in his opinion, remarked that the Minority is confused about the budget and what it seeks to achieve because the Speaker is misguiding them.



His comment comes after the rejection of the 2022 budget presented to parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

On the 26th of November, 2021, the 2022 budget before the House was rejected after a voice vote by 137 MP’s in Parliament.

Mr Tetteh, in an interview on Adom TV‘s Badwam Monday, revealed that the Minority in Parliament is contradicting itself by calling for infrastructural reforms, but is kicking against the means to achieve the call.

According to him, the Minority wants job creation to solve the unemployment menace in the country. However, it is through this budget that the government can implement to raise more funds for the country to create more jobs.

“We are putting GHC 10 Billion together next 10 years to create one million jobs. This you want but the source of revenue to create more jobs, you don’t want. That is the confusion of the NDC. What is happening in Parliament is the Speaker misleading them into all these,’’ he said.

According to him, all the expenditure in the GHC 1 billion seed money can be generated through the 2022 budget presented before Parliament.

Speaking on the average Ghanaian kicking against the 1.75% e-levy, Mr Tetteh reiterated that even if the tax is slashed to the least, critics will always do their worst.

He called for better education on the matter in a bid to highlight the good sides of the budget.