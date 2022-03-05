Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has travelled out of the country, Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, has confirmed.



It was revealed in January 2022 that Mr Bagbin was scheduled to undergo another medical review in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) barely a week after Parliament’s resumption from recess.



He was expected to return to the country on March 4.



This would have been the third time Mr Bagbin is travelling to Dubai for a medical review.

The first was on November 27, 2021, and the second was on January 7, 2022.



But according to Madam Addo, Mr Bagbin’s trip was to attend to a pertinent issue despite Parliament being in session.



She disclosed this in an interview when asked if the House was on recess but did not mention anything with regards to the medical review.

“Recess not yet but the Speaker had to attend to very pertinent issues but yesterday I read in the media space why is he out again.



“The man that I know and I have known him quite for some time in different positions wouldn’t leave if he didn’t need to,” she said on Accra-based Starr FM.

