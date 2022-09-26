Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has urged parents to raise their wards on God-fearing tenets because children are blessings from God.

The Speaker, together with his family, some Members and Staff of Parliament and other dignitaries, including the National Chairman of the NDC, was at the Catholic Action for Street Children where he spent the day on Saturday to mark his 65th birthday with residents of the CAC at Adjei Kojo near Ashaiman in the Great Accra region.

Speaker Bagbin encouraged the children to do their best and work hard despite the challenges of life and where they find themselves.

He urged them not to allow anyone to detract them from their goals, to focus on their studies, and to pursue their ambitions with passion.

The Speaker, who is known for philanthropy and generosity, stressed on the importance of giving back and called on all to pay attention to the needs of the less-privileged in society in order to ensure the wholistic development of the society. In this vein, he hinted at plans to someday construct an international school for life and learning.

The Rt. Hon. Speaker donated assorted items worth GH¢50,000 and a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the Centre.

The residents of the Centre treated invited guests to choreography, poetry recitals, a sketch about proceedings in Parliament, and delivered well wishes to the Speaker. The Speaker was presented with various handcrafted gifts made by the children.

The center’s main aim is to train street children in bead making, sewing, carving, decor, arts and crafts, decor, and literacy classes among others.