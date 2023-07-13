The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been presented with the Suma Adinkra Sword, the highest award of the Suma Traditional Council.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said Mr Bagbin was also presented with a citation in recognition of his sterling performance.

The Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr Affram Brempong presenting the award, indicated that Mr Bagbin’s stance on preserving the culture, values, traditions and customs of the people of Ghana informed the honour.

Mr Bagbin in his acceptance remarks, expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of the Suma Traditional Area.

He also called on the Chiefs and Traditional leaders to be part of the Governance of the country.

The statement said Mr Bagbin assured Ghanaians that, Parliament would do the right thing to see the passage of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.”