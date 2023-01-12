Southampton manager Nathan Jones recorded the biggest win of his short reign as they reached the EFL Cup semi-finals with a richly deserved win over favourites Manchester City.

Jones has struggled for approval from Saints fans since his arrival from Luton Town but his rating surely soared with the manner in which the Premier League strugglers maintained their good cup form.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rested key players such as Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne with this weekend’s derby with Manchester United at Old Trafford in mind, but nothing must detract from a vibrant Southampton display.

The game was settled in the first half by Sekou Mara’s crisp finish after 23 minutes and a superb second from Moussa Djenepo five minutes later when he caught City keeper Stefan Ortega badly out of position off his line with a lofted long-range finish.

Guardiola threw on De Bruyne and Haaland after the break but it was to no avail as Southampton defended their lead with fierce determination to reach the last four, where they will face Newcastle.