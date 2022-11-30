Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, has stated that the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme [NSS] is suffering from what he calls a ‘superiority complex’.

This was after Alex Opoku-Mensah had stated in a Facebook post that the MP was suffering from an ‘inferiority complex’ in a January 19 post.

He decided to respond to the NSS boss, Mr Opoku-Mensah after he verbally assaulted a nurse on duty at the Manhyia District Hospital for speaking rudely with a house officer who is his daughter.

The MP shared a screenshot of Mr Opoku-Mensah’s post which read: “This Madina MP is suffering from [an] inferiority complex.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 29, he added that he had proudly studied General Arts through which be became a lawyer and an economic policy management expert.

The MP, in an advice to the embattled NSS boss, said “pride kills”.

“Ah well. I proudly studied General Arts. Ended with Law and Economic Policy Management. This man is obviously suffering from ‘SUPERIORITY COMPLEX’. This was what he said about me in January 2022. Pride kills,” he tweeted.