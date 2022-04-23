Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has caused a stir online with his latest photos.

The photos he shared on Instagram were to announce an upcoming concert in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

There were series of photos including instrumentalists who he indicated were carefully chosen from across the world for the project.

However, one striking thing that has caught the attention of many was a tattoo on the left arm of the renowned musician and preacher.

Though the design of the tattoo was not very clear, his post has been met with mixed reactions.

Posting the photos, he wrote: From Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and Canada this project has all my BaduNation citizen’s coming… IvoryCoast Abidjan – you are about to experience the BADUfamily… They were carefully selected and are extremely skilled in their craft.