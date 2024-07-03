Matthew Amoah Jr, son of former Ghana international Matthew Amoah, has signed his first professional contract with Eredivisie side, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder has committed to Feyenoord until 2027, with an option for extension.

“I am super proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord,”Amoah Jnr. said.

”I have been playing for the club since the youngest youth and have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years. Next season I want to take the next step in my development and I hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals” he stated.

Having honed his skills in the Feyenoord Academy since 2018, after joining from NAC Breda at a young age, Amoah Jr is set to join Feyenoord’s U-18 squad for the upcoming season.

Anticipated to make an impact in the Divisie 1 Spring and Fall championships next season, he aims to secure occasional first-team opportunities as he progresses towards a regular role at the senior level.

His father, Matthew Amoah, known for his decade-long tenure with the Black Stars, amassed 12 goals in 45 appearances and notably featured in Ghana’s FIFA World Cup squads in 2006 and 2010.