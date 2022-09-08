Some mobile network subscribers have said they are experiencing interruptions with their phone service, following the sanctions imposed by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The displeased users, who have been expressing their discomfort on social media, indicated that they are unable to make outgoing calls but can receive only incoming ones.

According to some, they received messages from their service providers that their SIM cards have been blocked ‘partially’ for two days due to their failure to re-register them using the Ghana Card.

As directed by the NCA, all SIM cards not fully registered with the Ghana Card will be barred from using voice and data services from September 5, 2022.



As directed by the NCA, all SIM cards not fully registered with the Ghana Card will be barred from using voice and data services from September 5, 2022.

“MTN has blocked my SIM from making calls; I can only receive calls but I can’t make calls. Like play, like play I can’t make calls.

“Why is MTN the only telco forcing the SIM re-registration process? I have gone through the process of registering my Ghana Card and I still don’t have my card because of reasons best known to NIA,” some subscribers lamented in twitter posts.

It appears not only MTN subscribers are facing the latest restrictions in phone calls and text messages.

AirtelTigo users who are yet to register their SIM cards are equally being restricted in the number of mobile services they can enjoy.

This comes a day after the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, asked mobile subscribers not to blame their service providers for failure to register their SIM cards.

She said a full raft of punitive measures will soon be rolled out against those who fail to register their SIM cards using the Ghana Card.

But the Minority in Parliament has stressed that the Minister will suffer the consequences for throwing her weight behind the NCA sanctions.

Mtn has started blocking outgoing calls for those who haven't register the sim but we the stubborn academy de3 we go use WhatsApp calls