A sub-chief of Kyebi-Apapam, a soldier and three others have been arrested in a police swoop on a robbery gang which has left four others dead following a gun battle between the group and officers of the Ghana Police service.

The suspects have been identified as Nana Baah also known as Haruna who, according to the Police, is the sponsor of the gang; Sergeant Isaac Asare, a military officer with the Ghana Air Force; Philip Kwadwo Larbi, 42; Edward Kwafo, 35, and Abass Baah, 36.

Besides being the sponsor of the gang, suspect Baah, according to the Police, gave out his vehicle which was used for the gang’s robbery operation. On the part of Sargeant Asare, he is said to be the one who supplied weapons for the operations of the gang.

According to the Daily Graphic, the arrest of the suspects and the death of four of their gang members were confirmed by the Director of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheila Kessie Abayie Buckman, who stated that the operation leading to the arrest was carried out on April 27 and 28 at various locations in the Eastern Region.

She said suspect Larbi was arrested by the Police on April 27 when the gang was traced to their hideout in an uncompleted building at Ntoaso, a suburb of Nsawam.

“Philip and seven others, all armed, engaged the police in a shootout leading to the injury of four of them and the escape of three others,” Supt Abayie Buckman disclosed.

Abass Baah and Edward Kwafo were also arrested at Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality on the same day.

“Nana Baah was, however, arrested at the CID headquarters the following day when he was sighted,” she added.

Following the gun exchange between the gang and the Police, four of the robbers sustained various gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra but were pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Supt. Abayie Buckman, the police retrieved assorted pistols loaded with ammunition, extra loaded magazines, machetes, pepper spray, taser, binoculars, dagger and motorbikes from the hideout of the gang.

“An Infinity four-wheel vehicle with registration number GC 598-19 believed to be owned by Nana Baah and driven by Sgt Isaac Asare at the time of arrest has also been impounded,” she added.