The Akwa Ibom State Police has arrested a soldier for the alleged murder of a businessman in Ikot Abasi Local government area of the state. It was gathered that the army officer allegedly killed the businessman and dispossessed him of his vehicle after giving him a ride on Sunday, May 23.

A source from Ikot Abasi LGA told The Nation that the suspected officer was tracked and arrested at Ukanafun LGA on Tuesday, May 25, and the vehicle, including a rifle were recovered from him.

“The incident happened on Sunday; a motorist offered a serving army officer a ride in his vehicle, not knowing that he was going to kill him. They got to the place, the army officer attacked and killed him and after killing him dumped his corpse by the wayside,” the source said.

“The attention of the police was drawn to the scene and they swooped into action and recovered the corpse and later deposited it at the mortuary for preservation. On Monday, the deceased’s relatives came to the police in Ikot Abasi for assistance. Fortunately, the vehicle had a tracking device, so the police assisted them in tracking the vehicle.

“They tracked the car to Ukanafun LGA, where they surrounded the place and arrested the armed officer, recovered the vehicle, and an AK-47 rifle from him,” the source added.

Spokesperson of the command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, adding that the police are still trying to confirm the identity of the person involved.

“The matter is still under investigation, we are trying to get report and determine the Identity of the person involved,” he added.

Photos below: