Ghanaians on social media are mourning the death of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

People have taken to their platforms on social media to share fond memories both they and their parents had of Mr Rawlings as they watch the final funeral rights from their homes.

Some also shared their own tributes for the man they will “sorely miss”.

Below are some tweets:

Today, I join thousands the world over as one of Africa’s most daring and accomplished leaders, Jerry John Rawlings, is laid to rest. As he rests in perpetual peace, may his wife and family be blessed. — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (@MaEllenSirleaf) January 27, 2021

The former President, the late Flt. Lt. J.J Rawlings was an ardent advocate for family planning , ending child marriage and a friend of @UNFPA.



We will sorely miss him.



Rest in perfect peace ,the late Flt. Lt. J. J. Rawlings.#RawlingsGoesHome #ForTheGoodOfGhana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/wczpoEIdzg — UNFPA GHANA (@UNFPAGHANA) January 27, 2021

DE SAME PEOPLE DAT CALLED HIM ALL SORTS OF UNPLEASANT NAMES ARE DE SAME PEOPLE HAILING HIM AS A TRUE STATESMAN…SURO NIPA#RAWLINGSGOESHOME — JIGGA👑🦁🇬🇭🇧🇷 (@JIGGGA_MAN) January 27, 2021

Basically i grew up with my parents idolizing him n his impact n heroism came down post 2008 https://t.co/gV6ckTQjOn — . (@trueydu) January 27, 2021

Fare thee well Chairman #Rawlings.



You were a true hero.



You are the embodiment of Comradeship and Egalitarianism in our contemporary democratic practice.



You paid the price for this generation.



You were a selfless leader.



You gave us the 4th Republic. pic.twitter.com/9eHoHrMZ2X — Victor URHIS (@urhis_victor) January 27, 2021

Legends Live Forever

Rest Well JJ Rawlings pic.twitter.com/BXFBPtVxwM — Gbevuakoe (@TheKofigo) January 27, 2021

Indeed, life they say, has meaning and a purpose, YES, Our Grandpapa Rawlings, has truely lived life MEANINGFUL and PURPOSEFULLY.

May His Brave Soul R.I.P.P — FACE OF MATERNAL HEALTH (@maternal_of) January 27, 2021

Source names of Rawlings children ZANETOR- Means Let The Darkness seize (Ewe Tribe)

YAA ASANTEWAA – Warrior Queen of Ashanti Tribe

AMINA – Warrior Queen of the Zaria Tribe in Northern Nigeria

KIMATHI – Freedom Fighter of the Kikuyu Tribe & first Prez of Kenya#RawlingsGoesHome pic.twitter.com/8s88U9X5Y2 — Malachi D. Dorwu (@dorwumalachi) January 27, 2021