Real Madrid produced an astonishing late comeback against Manchester City to set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.

Somehow, Manchester City was dumped out of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night, despite leading 5-3 on aggregate in the 90th minute at the Bernabeu.

The two superb goals in two minutes from substitute Rodrygo sparked a stunning comeback for the Spanish side in the 91st minute to send the tie to extra-time.

90 – Rodrygo is the first player to score twice in the 90th minute of a UEFA Champions League knockout match. Bonkers. pic.twitter.com/drK2PKMqvR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2022

Real’s epic fightback was then complete in the fifth minute of extra-time as Benzema scored a penalty to seal their spot in the final, in Paris.

Real Madrid were:



▪️ 2-0 down v PSG in the last-16

▪️ 4-3 down v Chelsea in the quarter-finals

▪️ 5-3 down v Man City in the semi-finals



And still made it to the Champions League final 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/0hj8u0aYM4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

Always work hard. Always believe. It pays off.



¡Hala Madrid! pic.twitter.com/oFA7EmKw7i — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) May 1, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now be looking for revenge against the Spanish champions on May 28 as Real boss, Carlo Ancelotti looks to become the first manager to win the competition four times.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has stated his desire for retribution as this year’s Champions League final was confirmed as a repeat of the 2018 showpiece against Real Madrid.

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022