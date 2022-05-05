Real Madrid produced an astonishing late comeback against Manchester City to set up a Champions League final against Liverpool.
Somehow, Manchester City was dumped out of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night, despite leading 5-3 on aggregate in the 90th minute at the Bernabeu.
The two superb goals in two minutes from substitute Rodrygo sparked a stunning comeback for the Spanish side in the 91st minute to send the tie to extra-time.
Real’s epic fightback was then complete in the fifth minute of extra-time as Benzema scored a penalty to seal their spot in the final, in Paris.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will now be looking for revenge against the Spanish champions on May 28 as Real boss, Carlo Ancelotti looks to become the first manager to win the competition four times.
Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has stated his desire for retribution as this year’s Champions League final was confirmed as a repeat of the 2018 showpiece against Real Madrid.