Ghanaian social media influencer, Efua Ampofoa has led a forum to educate children on the use of the internet.

The forum was organised by Life Baptist Church at Cape Coast – Apewosika in the Central Region.

The Young CEO and Brand Ambassador, Efua, was the main speaker for the event themed “The internet and You” held on July 3.

It was an interactive session which had about 20 youngsters aged between 8 to 17 as the beneficiaries.

Miss Ampofoa enlightened participants on how informative and beneficial the internet and social media can be.

However, she did justice by exposing her audience on the dangers of the internet.

Efua encouraged the children to use the internet for research purposes and to acquire knowledge.

Following the talk, Efua had a one-on-one session with the participants to help them better understand the topic.

The children who were beside themselves with joy lauded Miss Ampofoa for the exposure and education.