It is common for people to occasionally worry that their penis might not be large enough.

Having a small penis is not a medical diagnosis. Very rarely, a person’s penis is small enough to interfere with sexual functioning, and doctors will refer to it as a micropenis.

People with a micropenis have a penis that is at least 2.5 standard deviations Trusted Source smaller than the average penis.

For people with mild-to-moderate anxiety about penis size, you can try these penis stretching methods;

Penis stretching is a process of using different approaches to increase penis lengths including hands or enlargement devices.

Here are some exercises for you:

Massage exercise

In this type of manual exercise, lubricant is applied to the penis and massaged gently. This exercise is intended to stretch the skin of your penis which will thereby aid in the enlargement of the penis.

You need to repeatedly do this in order to achieve faster results.

Penis pump exercise

This stretching device needs to be attached to the penis and it will create an immediate erection. This is usually prescribed for men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Method:

Firstly, apply lubricant to the penis to avoid irritation.

Place the tube over your penis.

Turn on the pump and it will take a few minutes for an erection to happen.

Jelqing exercise

This is the most common form of exercise among men. It helps in the thickening of the penis. In order to increase penis size, it is recommended that you do it at least once every day. It also helps in better erection that can benefit a healthy sex life.

Method:

Place both hands on the penis and gently move it from top to bottom.

Consider preheating the penis before it erects.

Stretching exercise

This exercise is similar to milking a cow. It is one of the best exercises that can aid in faster results. This is a kind of jelqing exercise, but it uses only your thumb and index finger.

Method:

Use your thumb and index finger to slide the skin from top to bottom.

Do it for 20 minutes. (Make sure you do not masturbate).

If there is an erection, let the penis relax and continue after 5 minutes.

Repeat this exercise for at least 20 minutes every day.

Kegel exercise

This exercise is best suited during the time of sexual intercourse. It is a kind of massaging exercise where you will have to use your hands to gently massage the penis before intercourse. This exercise helps in increasing penis size and thickness.

Method:

Hold the penis with one hand and gently rub it.

Let loose if there is an erection.