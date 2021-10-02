Andros Townsend has scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Everton
Andros Townsend has scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Everton

Manchester United and Everton shared the points in an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Premier League’s Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

David de Gea and Jordan Pickford were both forced into making good saves in an evenly contested first half.

As it drew to a close Anthony Martial put United in front with a deflected shot after a lay-off from Bruno Fernandes.

Everton were dangerous on the break throughout and scored a superb equaliser in the 65th minute as Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure set up Andros Townsend.

Yerry Mina had a goal disallowed for offside with five minutes to go.

The result moves Manchester United into second and Everton into third.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR