Manchester United and Everton shared the points in an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Premier League’s Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

David de Gea and Jordan Pickford were both forced into making good saves in an evenly contested first half.

As it drew to a close Anthony Martial put United in front with a deflected shot after a lay-off from Bruno Fernandes.

Everton were dangerous on the break throughout and scored a superb equaliser in the 65th minute as Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure set up Andros Townsend.

Yerry Mina had a goal disallowed for offside with five minutes to go.

The result moves Manchester United into second and Everton into third.