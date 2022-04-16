The faces of children at the Akwadum Christian Village orphanage in Koforidua of the Eastern Region is beaming with smiles through the benevolence of the Chief Operations Officer of Slim and Fit GH, Anthony Kodua Bediako.

Slim and Fit Ghana supports Akwadum Christian Village orphanage

To mark his birthday on Good Friday, April 15 and also to share the joy of the Easter festivity he visited the facility.

Mr Bediako explains he chose the orphanage following a research he conducted and discovered inmates lacked a potable source of water.

To commemorate the birthday and also as part of the organization’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Mr Bediako donated GHS 12,000 for the construction of a borehole for the orphanage.

He was accompanied by the brand ambassador; Cynthia Tina Yeboah of Adom TV famed Tima Kumkum, who also donated to support the course.