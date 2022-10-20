Newly appointed Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has been charged to lead the club to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League trophy.

The 47-year-old Serbian trainer has signed a two-year deal with the Phobian Club following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu.

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Togbe Afede indicated, besides overseeing a successful league campaign, Matic and Hearts have set sights on repairing damage caused in CAF competitions.

“Matic was a player himself and has played in big clubs and derives his confidence from the fact he has had to play under a lot of pressure during his playing days. So he comes to us with the experience of a player and coach. When he arrived at Hearts of Oak, he was very thrilled because he sees the club to be a high-pressure environment, one that he thinks he’ll thrive in best.

“We don’t typically set targets for our coaches. But one thing he knows is as far as Accra Hearts of Oak is concerned, failure to win the league is a failure. So he knows that we expect him to win the league. He knows that we have African ambitions and so he has to be a part of that,” Togbe said at Matic’s unveiling.

With the Ghana Premier League still on suspension, it is still unknown when Matic will take charge of his first Premier League game as Hearts boss.

Hearts of Oak will host Karela United when the league resumes at the Accra Sports Stadium.