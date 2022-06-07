Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says today’s world is thriving on skills and not certificates, hence the government has resolved to realign Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in order to help create more jobs for the teaming youth.

He said this when he commissioned an ultra modern Ghana TVET Service Headquarters at East Legon in Accra.

Source: Bawumia facebook page

The commissioning of the $131.6m project coincided with the inauguration of East Legon Applied Technology Institute and 64 vehicles for the Service.

The vehicles include 37 buses, 21 double cabin pick-ups, two Toyota Fortuners, one Toyota V8 and two tractors and are for onwards distribution to TVET centres and Technical/Vocational training institutions across the country.

Vice President Bawumia noted that government has so far constructed some new TVET centres while some of the projects are ongoing or will soon start.

According to him, all the existing TVET centres too have been upgraded.

He noted that the completion of the Ghana TVET Headquarters project has brought a sigh of relief to the management of TVET.