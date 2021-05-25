Six persons have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident on the Odweanoma mountains at Kwahu-Atibie in the Eastern Region.

One person is said to be in critical condition at the Atibie Government Hospital.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved a Hyundai truck with registration number GW 5638_19.

The vehicle was said to have developed a break fault while descending the mountain from Atibie to Nkawkaw.

Witnesses say the vehicle somersaulted several times on the road when the driver attempted to save it from running into a ditch.

The deceased include four men, a four-year-old boy and a female.

They were said to be travelling from a funeral of a relative of the New Patriotic Party’s Eastern Regional Secretary, Jeff Konadu at Forifori in the Kwahu Affram Plains District which took place over the weekend.

Kwahu West Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DO Kwakye Addo, said a fire rescue team managed to tow the vehicle from the middle of the road after receiving a distress call.

He said preliminary investigations showed the driver could not successfully control the vehicle after the vehicle failed its breaks.

He advised drivers who are not familiar in terms of plying the Kwahu mountain to seek assistance to avoid such incidents.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Atibie Government Hospital for preservation.