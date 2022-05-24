Congratulations are in order for songstress Sister Derby as she reportedly gets engaged to her lover, David.

Sister Derby is yet to make the official announcement but she has flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

The songstress, who was in the company of her now fiancé, flashed her double layer silver and diamond in a video she posted on Snapchat.

They were captured in a lovey-dovey mode as he escorted her for her professional photoshoot.

Despite the ongoing drama and threats from David’s baby mama, the couple are waxing strong and determined to take their relationship to the next level.