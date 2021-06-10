Aide to the late General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sir John has been granted GH¢30,000 bail following his arrest by the police.

Charles Owusu said he reported to the Ashanti Regional Police Command over an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the funeral of Sir John.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) expressed disappointment in the total disregard for Covid-19 protocols during the funeral rites which was characterized by the mass gathering of people including, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Charles Owusu

In a statement signed by GMA President, Dr. Frank Ankobea, he called on the Inspector General of Police to punish the organisers “to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation”.

Based on this backdrop, the police wanted to arrest the organisers of the funeral but met their absence.

Charles Owusu then turned himself in.

After writing his statement, Charles said he was deemed to have been arrested so he got someone to bail him.

He was however pained at the turn of the event, especially after helping to perform the funeral of a statesman like Sir John.

“I’m shocked at this; several funerals have been held and no one said anything so why Sir John’s funeral” he quizzed.

Charles Owusu promised to avail himself any time he is invited by the police to protect Sir John’s legacy.

“I will never betray Sir John, I will be ready any time the police call to ensure justice is served,” he added.

Listen to him in the audio below: