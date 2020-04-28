Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, who just recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, has offered to donate her plasma cell to treat other coronavirus positive patients.

On Sunday, the singer also addressed the various theories surrounding her “carelessness”.

In other parts of the world, celebs like Tom Hanks and actress wife Rita Wilson, who were amongst the first celebrities who tested positive have also donated their plasma cells in medical facilities.

They were also among the early volunteers who donated their antibodies for coronavirus research and treatment.

Not just them, many COVID-19 patients, who have recovered have been actively donating their antibodies to treat other coronavirus patients. Worldwide, plasma therapy is being researched as a new means of coronavirus treatment. Many patients in Delhi, Lucknow and parts of Kerala have been treated using plasma therapy and have successfully recovered.



Why has this been hailed as one of the most effective plans?

The coronavirus infection has breached the 3 million mark as of today (April 28). Till now, there is no cure which exists and several vaccines are still under study. In the lack of this, scientists are making use of several experimentative medicines and therapies to treat the infection, with plasma therapy being the most recent one.

Ever since the trials have shown positive results, several facilities have expressed their interest in studying the efficacy of the same.

With the use of Convalescent Plasma Therapy, doctors administer a COVID-positive patient with blood cells from a recovered patient. According to Dr Laxman Jessani, Infectious Disease specialist at Apollo, Navi Mumbai, the blood plasma which carries the antibodies is called the convalescent plasma. “It helps the (sick) body develop a similar immune response.”

The therapy works well in dire and critical cases when antibodies from a recovered person are transfused onto the body of a sick person, thereby “powering” their immunity which can help fight against the novel coronavirus.

In light of the development, countries like the United Kingdom and United States (where coronavirus cases are rapidly rising) have shown interest in using it as a treatment plan.

What are the benefits?

It’s interesting to note that plasma cells donated from a healthy individual can help two patients. Plasma makes up 55% of the blood flowing through our body and can be donated more frequently. In the past, plasma therapy was also used to fight the deadly Spanish Flu (1918-1920) and was also recommended by the World Health Organisation to treat viral diseases like Ebola and H1N1.

Though the same needs more backing research, the results so far have been positive.

Studies say that convalescent plasma therapy can help provide short-term immunity against the COVID-19 virus as well.

Are there any risks?

Plasma therapy may work on a case to case basis, depending on the severity of the condition. Though it is being seen as a “safe” procedure, there can be the risk of blood infection with another pathogen or immune tissue damage. Studies are underway to conclude the same.

The doctor also adds that the only con outweighing the therapy’s trials is the lack of donors, “For donating plasma for COVID-19, one needs to be a patient before and should be completely symptom-free before donation. A donation can be done 14 days after recovery. Donations need to be screened thoroughly and we have to make sure the recovered patient’s plasma is absolutely fit for treatment.”