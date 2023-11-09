Darlyn Morais, a Brazilian singer, passed away on Monday due to complications following a spider bite to the face.

After being bitten by the spider on October 31 at his residence in the northern city of Miranorte, Morais became unwell.

According to Jhullyenny Lisboa, Morais’ wife, his 18-year-old stepdaughter also had a spider bite and is presently in the hospital with a stable condition.

Lisboa claimed that after the bite, Morais developed physical exhaustion and that the color of the facial bruise began to alter.

Later in the week, Morais experienced allergic responses. He was then taken to a nearby hospital and the doctor gave him a discharge this Friday after getting proper treatment.

His wife said that the day the incident happened the singer felt very weak and his body and face were getting dark.

At the age of 15, Morais entered the music industry and began singing forró, a popular music genre in northeastern Brazil based on a fusion of accordion, zabumba, and metal triangle.