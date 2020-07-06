Musician Wutah Afriyie, a member of the defunct music duo, Wutah Faya, is officially off the bachelor’s list after he got engaged over the weekend.

The musician put a ring on the finger of his girlfriend at a traditional ceremony in the presence of friends and family.

The two were pictured dressed in their royal kente dress, palm locked as they smile to the camera.

They also made merry with friends who shared in their blessing and danced their hearts out to the singer’s love song.

In a Facebook post announcing his marriage, he eulogised his wife, saying: “I need the right words to express my love for you. I made the right choice, everything I seek I find in you.”

He also promised to love her today, tomorrow and till they are old and grey.