Non-bank financial institution, Sinapi Aba, has been adjudged the Gold Winner for the Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs 2020 for the Global SME Finance Awards.

With the mission of providing holistic financial services to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to sustain and grow their businesses, the indigenous company was recognised for its continuous attention they give to women entrepreneurs.

The Global SME Finance Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and Fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients.

Organized by International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and the prestigious Gloabl SME Finance Forum, it is endorsed by the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI).

Launched in 2018, the Global SME Finance Awards was set up to recognize the commitments and distinguished achievements of financial institutions and Fintech companies in delivering outstanding products and services to their SME clients and helping them grow.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on economies worldwide, this year’s pool of entries was strong and highlighted the creativity and responsiveness that financial institutions and Fintechs illustrate when serving SMEs.

Accepting the award on behalf of Sinapi Aba, Chief Programmes Officer, Joyce Owusu-Dabo iterated that the company won because it focuses on transforming SMEs in innovative ways that work well for women, to generate significant employment, and are sustainable for our financial institution.

She further stated that Sinapi Aba’s key strategy is to provide tailored services to disadvantaged micro, small and medium enterprises to help them grow according to their vision­.

“Sinapi Aba delivers a wide range of savings and loans product accessible to diverse SMEs. This includes cell phone banking that saves women time and offers security.

“Sinapi Aba combines financial services with training, counselling and networking – for different types of SMEs, and tailored to women’s situations and challenges. From a business perspective, when we customize services to meet women’s needs, men also benefit, and this leads to business growth.”

Mrs Owusu-Dabo continued, “In present times, under the cloud of COVID-19, the most important thing is for the SMEs to survive the Covid-19 storm. We counsel our SME clients to adapt their businesses and be innovative to take advantage of new opportunities presented by Covid-19.”

She dedicated the award to SASL’s cherished clients, its committed and hardworking staff and its valued partners – both local and abroad, who have walked all the way with the institution till now.