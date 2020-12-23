An ultra-modern unisex salon that specialises in all hairstyles for all types of hairs, hair care, body care and spa services, Silver Hair has celebrated its fifth anniversary in a grand style.

The event which was held under the theme, “Celebrating 5 years of consistency in delivering unique braid styles and other hair services in Ghana and beyond” was to commemorate the journey so far and honour, clients and partners.

Interacting with the media, Siver Hair’s Chief Executive Officer, Joana Frimpong noted that although the journey has not been easy, the hard work of the staff and commitment of loyal customers has kept the business going.

She also expressed gratitude to individuals and influencers who have contributed to the establishment of her salon.

“Forever grateful to the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We adore all our amazing hardworking staff. They’ve been super innovative all these years and we say ayekooo.

“Our notable personalities have been nothing short of a blessing to this brand, God bless y’all immensely. As we always save the best for the last, now to all our adorable clients who support and patronize us we say the love is really deep and God bless you all greatly.”