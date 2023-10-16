Once again, Shure is pleased to participate in GITEX GLOBAL (https://www.GITEX.com/), the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 16 October through 20 October 2023. At the event, Shure will demonstrate its latest audio solutions for the professional audio industry and AV conferencing, including the new Microflex® Advance™ MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array and Loudspeaker (https://apo-opa.info/46Mmw5i).

Shure’s presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 reinforces the importance of high-quality audio technology for IT managers and AV decision-makers while strengthening connections with key customers, partners, and industry friends.

Shure understands that organizations around the world need scalable, user-friendly audio solutions to facilitate seamless collaboration as they continue to help remote and hybrid workforces ensure long-term success. To address these needs, Shure continues to innovate and enhance its conferencing technology to empower teams with clear, high-quality audio so that, no matter where the workforce is, they communicate efficiently and remain more engaged and productive than ever.

Shure has been a long-time participant of GITEX Global, providing audio solutions for companies throughout the Middle East and Africa for decades. Recently, the UM6P in Morocco turned to Shure to outfit their modular classrooms (https://apo-opa.info/3RYgSc0) with Microflex® Advanced™ Ceiling Array Microphones to provide pristine audio capture for remote learners and teachers, all before remote and hybrid environments were a daily occurrence. The high-quality audio solution enabled teachers to wander around the classroom and be as free as possible while still capturing students’ questions without picking up any ambient noise. The seamless integration of the ceiling array microphones led to an interactive learning experience for everyone involved.

“World over, our customers require scalable audio solutions for meeting spaces and classrooms of all sizes and configurations,” said Angelika Oernfelt, Senior Sales Director at Shure, Middle East and Africa at Shure. “To meet their needs, we are continuously innovating to provide high-quality audio products suitable for these varying environments, including professional audio applications. We’re thrilled to showcase a range of these smart solutions at GITEX GLOBAL.”

For decades, expert engineers and sound techs have relied on Shure Wireless Systems for live broadcasts and in challenging RF environments. Most recently, teams relied on Axient® Digital Wireless Systems for Eurovision, the coronation of King Charles III, and the GRAMMY® Awards to deliver pristine audio for everyone tuning in to watch the live events.

Axient Digital was developed with input from top audio professionals, with every feature being stress-tested and every detail fine-tuned. Designed to maximize stability, quality, control, and scalability, Axient Digital is engineered for the moments that command the highest degree of attention.

Shure will showcase the following innovations, conferencing solutions, and partnerships at GITEX GLOBAL:

Microflex® Ecosystem (https://apo-opa.info/46vlIC6) — Offers the complete portfolio of networked and superior audio solutions, from DSP to loudspeakers, that can be perfectly tailored to meet the needs of any AV infrastructure. For corporations, governments, universities, or larger organizations, Microflex Ecosystem provides a best-in-class experience, ensuring meetings and conferences work as effectively as possible within any space.

Microflex® Advance™ MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone (https://apo-opa.info/46Mmw5i) —The latest addition to the Microflex ecosystem and new flagship product, MXA920 ensures easy deployment and unmatched voice capture. It seamlessly integrates with other conferencing platforms and passed the Frost&Sullivan Analyst Gauntlet. Unlike soundbar solutions that often put the person at the head of the table in the worst acoustic position, consistent sound and an equitable meeting experience no matter where participants are seated.

Stem Ecosystem (https://apo-opa.info/3M2L8P4) — The enhanced ecosystem, reconfigured with several recent firmware updates, is ideal for situations that require straightforward, deployable audio solutions for daily conferencing needs. Small businesses and smaller meeting rooms within the context of a larger AV project can enjoy a consistent and effective audio experience with Stem Ecosystem devices.

Axient Digital Wireless System (https://apo-opa.info/46Cf8Kg) — Incorporates the most innovative wireless technology to date while providing improved high-performance RF, exceptional audio quality, control, and hardware scalability. Catering to the evolving needs of the television, broadcast, and film industries, Axient Digital provides two lines of transmitters, AD series and ADX series, along with additional accessories and software to give users more control and provide real-time monitoring of network control and products without interrupting the live event.

AD600 (https://apo-opa.info/46wHR2P) — The latest addition to Axient Digital, offers real-time, wide-band spectrum scanning and monitoring from 174 MHz to 2.0 GHz, spectrum analysis, and frequency coordination in a single rack unit. Six antenna connections deliver multiple coverage options while Dante connectivity provides advanced audio monitoring of any network.

Wireless Workbench 7 (WWB7) (https://apo-opa.info/3PVWztg) — The new generation of Shure’s free Wireless Workbench software for audio professionals that puts a full suite of RF spectrum management tools in one place to give you full command of compatible wireless devices. WWB7 is equipped with several enhancements to its previous generation, including the addition of the WWB Scan Library, optimized dark mode, and new customized report options.

IntelliMix® Room integrated into Crestron XiO (https://apo-opa.info/46OfQnk) — IntelliMix Room software now supports remote monitoring and management within the Crestron XiO Cloud® platform, enabling insight into IntelliMix Room and any connected MXA products on the same network, delivering a seamless AV conferencing experience.

Microsoft Teams Compatibility (https://apo-opa.info/3M1w4S0) — With a portfolio that now includes the complete audio signal chain from microphone to DSP to loudspeaker, Shure provides certified audio solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms environments of all sizes.

Flexible solutions with Barco (https://apo-opa.info/46RatUh) — Connected with USB, the Shure Audio Ecosystem, and Barco ClickShare Conference give users a range of scalable and flexible audio options that adapt to any environment.

From the desk to the meeting room with Zoom (https://apo-opa.info/48RJWrP) — Shure now delivers a complete audio ecosystem certified for Zoom. Seamlessly connect microphones, DSPs, and loudspeakers including MXA920 and MV7 to Zoom’s technology platform to upgrade the participant’s audio experience.

For more information about Shure’s systems offerings, please visit www.Shure.com or stop by the Shure booth (Hall 7 H7-C40) on the GITEX GLOBAL 2023 show floor.

About Shure:

Shure (www.Shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.