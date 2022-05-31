Thunder has struck and killed a 17-year-old male student of the Sokode Senior High School in the Volta Region.

The incident which happened near the regional capital, Ho, during heavy rain in the late hours of Monday, killed the victim who has been identified as Emmanuel Dorli.

Emmanuel was said to be in the company of two of his female colleague students who were also affected and are currently being attended to at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the late Emmanuel who was hawking coconut by the roadside as he normally does after school hours and on weekends when the lightning struck.

The witnesses described the thunder as very loud, believing it was spiritual.

“These things are spiritual and they happen only when someone is behind it and the victim might have had issues with someone who decided to deal with him the spiritual way,” one resident said.

Some residents alleged that prior to the incident, the deceased had a strange call from a competitor in the coconut business, warning him to stop competing with him in the business.

The mother of the deceased, narrating the incident, said her son was selling coconut as usual at the normal spot after school while she was at work only for someone to call her to inform her of the bad news.

The body of the deceased, according to tradition, may have to remain at the spot until traditional prayers are offered before it can be taken to the mortuary

The police are yet to make a comment on the issue.