A visual arts student of Akro Senior High Technical School in the Eastern region has beaten his teacher to pulp for asking he and his colleagues to stop disturbing other students who were writing mock exams.

He also stabbed one of the school’s security officers in the chest when he was overpowered by security officials with the intention of handing him over to the police. The security officer is currently receiving treatment at the Atuah Government Hospital.

This is an account of a teacher in the School, which is located in Odumase Krobo, who pleaded anonymity when JoyNews contacted the school to verify the incident.

Giving an account of what happened, the anonymous teacher explained that his colleague who was assaulted, was invigilating an ongoing examination in a new block when the assailant-student and his colleagues, who had finished writing the exam started disturbing, thereby distracting those who were still writing.

“The students who had finished their paper had come down and were chatting among themselves. He complained that they were distracting their colleagues. I don’t know how he confronted them, but, one of them got annoyed and pounced on him for telling them to keep quiet,” he explained.

He pointed out that the teacher was attacked by the student when he attempted to defend himself.

“Another student came to support the one who launched the first attack and they beat the teacher to pulp. The embattled teacher reported to the school’s security for assistance. They attempted to apprehend the student but he turned his anger on them,” he recounted.

The eyewitness added that the security men managed to over power the student. However, “when the student was released, he got angry and stabbed the security officer in the chest with a broken bottle .”

He noted that the school authorities on Friday caused the arrest of the student when he returned to the school with the mother to apologise for his actions.

“Immediately he came around, the police was called to whisk him away. That’s when we saw over 50 students wearing red armbands, carrying placards, pelting the authorities with stones while chanting and demanding that the police release their colleague,” he said.

He observed that the police had to step in when the rioting students started destroying school property.

“The police managed to arrest one of the students to send a strong signal that what they were doing was wrong. That rather fueled their anger to pelt us with more stones even though the student had been granted bail. The Management of the school therefore asked both teachers and students to go home,” he further revealed.

A student who also didn’t want his name disclosed, said they staged a protest demanding the police release their arrested colleague.

Odumase-Krobo District Police Commander,Supt. Doris Akua Hukporti said the police have deployed officers to quell any possible reprisal at the school.

She however denied claims that the police officer assaulted some students in order to restore calm.