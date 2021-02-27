The Ghana Education Service (GES) will on Sunday, February 28, 2021, release the computerised school placement for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Those who will be placed include public and public schools graduates, as well as other re-entrants who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination last year,

Out of 533,693 registered candidates, 494,530 candidates qualified to be placed, a statement signed by Head of Public Relations Unit at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said.

A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices. However, 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

All of such students are, therefore, to do Self-Placement to select from available schools.

Below is the full statement: