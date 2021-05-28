Green Track form 2 students nationwide are expected to report to school Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

This is after Gold Track Senior High School (SHS) form two students have began their end-of- semester vacation which takes effect from today, May 28, 2021.

A statement, signed and issued by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, and addressed to all Regional Directors of Education, added that all SHS Two students in single track schools were to vacate on June 2, 2021.

“Regional directors of education are requested to ensure that heads of second- cycle schools relay the dates to students, parents and all concerned,” it directed.

The statement said for ease of reference, the management of the GES had circulated the academic calendar with dates for all tracks of students for the 2021 academic year.