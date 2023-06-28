The former Deputy Director of IT for the NDC, Kojo Gyeke Dako, has challenged the New Patriotic Party to disclose their collated results from the just ended bye-election at Assin North.

For him this challenge is consistent with the governing NPP’s own practice of displaying their collated results in any election, which he believes creates unnecessary tensions.

Mr Dako is questioning why the party has failed to do so in the Assin North election if the NPP believes it’s the way to go.

The former deputy director in an interview with the media also explained that the NDC withholds election results from public view temporarily as a strategic move to allow the party approach post elections dynamics with a clear understanding of their position.

The Assin North constituency has been a focal point of controversy since the parliamentary elections in 2020.

The NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson was declared the winner in the initial election, but a suit challenging his eligibility due to dual citizenship claims resulted in a bye-election. Mr Quayson has, however, maintained the seat in an emphatic victory at the polls, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Mr Dako further emphasized the importance of transparency and openness in the electoral process, urging all parties involved to prioritize the will of the people and maintain the integrity of Ghana’s democracy.