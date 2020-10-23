The Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove in Ahanta West in the Western Region, Nana Akwesi Agyemang IX, has applauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for engineering what he describes as almost all the towering development projects on Ahanta land.

According to the Omanhen, all the major development projects including schools, electrification projects and road rehabilitation on Ahanta land were masterminded by the NDC and dared to be shown any other major project done by someone else.

“If you look at anything good that is here in Ahanta West, it all happened during the tenure of the NDC administration. The Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School, it was done by the NDC, the Agona Nkwanta Market it was the NDC, the Sankor Senior High School, the Abura Vocational Technical, the commencement of the Princess town road. Even my own hometown Nfuma, the water project was done by the NDC. It was during the period of Hon. Arthur that Agona Nkwanta had light. So, they should show me something in Ahanta West that someone else has also added.”

Speaking during a durbar on a visit by former President John Mahama as part of his five-day tour of the Western Region, the charged Omanhen reminded the people of Ahanta West that it is an election year and asked them to “do an introspection, look around and do an inventory of all the development projects in Ahanta West and see if they were all not done by the NDC”.

Nana Akwesi Agyemang, however, appealed to the former President Mahama to construct a modern market and also continue with other projects that his administration started but could not complete when “he wins the 2020 Presidential Election”.

“You started the Sankor Senior High School but could not complete before you left office. We will plead that you complete it when you come back. You also started the Princess Town road but currently, construction works have stalled, please pay attention to it when you come. The Cape Three Point and New Amanful roads all need your attention when you come. Again, I think Ahanta West deserves a housing project because Takoradi is choked.”

The Omanhen advertised the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ahanta West, Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh, and pleaded that he is made a minister in the next Mahama administration.

According to him, he will personally be in Accra to ensure that his name is added to the ministerial list of the Mahama administration on December 8.

“…if this man does not deserve a ministerial appointment then what. He has been an astute teacher for years. He even became the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University. Very qualified. …I will be in your office on December 8 to see to it that on your ministerial list will be the name of Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Okumi Andoh”.