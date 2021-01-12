Social media users are in a frenzy discussing a statement made by Facebook user, Nurse Bella, who insinuates some dangers associated with consuming water after having sexual intercourse.

The post has generated discussions pertaining to the truth or otherwise of the suggestive statement, with the post being shared over 800 times and with over 1.1K views.

Over 1K comments have been posted by other Facebook users suggesting interest in the post while others have expressed disbelief and validly so.

Rather than give full details on what could go wrong, the user asks readers to reach out by sending a message. We have reached out to her and will update this report with her comments later.

Image Source: Facebook.com

Verification

There is no clear view from the medical perspective with regards to any possible dangers with water consumption after intercourse. However, the majority of information available points to the good in drinking water during or after sex.

According to huffpost, it is recommended to drink water after sex to help hydrate and keep energy levels up because sexual activity can deplete strength. Additionally, as urination after sex is advised, drinking water after sex will boost the possibility of that and by extension, also help flush out bacteria from the urinary tracts .

Drinking a glass of water after sex promotes sexual hygiene by causing the production of urine which will help eradicate bad bacteria from the body and prevent infections.

In a scenario where sexual intercourse is considered an intense physical activity, which it can sometimes be, drinking plain water alone after may not be good enough. This is because the body loses electrolytes like sodium and potassium when engaged in super-intense workouts for a long period of time, and these nutrients come out through sweat. In other words, if you find yourself sweating profusely during sex, you may be losing electrolytes which will need to be replaced because they are necessary for the human body.

Ordinary water alone does not supply these nutrients. Coconut water, which is rich in magnesium, sodium, potassium and vitamin C is optimal for such instances although other alternatives may exist.

The Image used

Aside from the vagueness of the post, the associated profile picture makes the page suspicious. The image was subjected to Google Reverse Image Search and it was discovered to be an image widely pinned on Pinterest.

Conclusion

Although most of the information available points to water having many positive effects when drunk after intercourse, almost nothing is said about possible harmful or negative effects of consuming water post intercourse.