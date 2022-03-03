The Nigeria police have officially responded to a viral video of a couple who were found dead inside a car in what was originally thought to be suffocation after having intense intercourse.

New details emerging have it that the man, now identified as Hakeem Oladimeji, was an Ogun Contractor and he is said to have murdered the woman he was discovered with.

It is reported he hit his girlfriend with a stick in a rented apartment during a heated argument in Bariga Lagos.

He then put her in the car and drove to her residence and ingested himself with an insecticide and died after writing a note to his wife.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident on Wednesday, March 2 .

Oyeyemi told DailyPost: “The two did not die while having sex. What happened was that the girl in question happened to be a girlfriend to that man. He rented an apartment for her somewhere in Lagos. He went there to visit her. We don’t know what transpired between them, but we learnt he hit the woman on the head and she slumped.

“He carried the lifeless body of the woman in his vehicle. People in that neighbourhood ran to Ilaje police station in Bariga to report. But he drove off, straight to his house at Orimerunmu. He dropped a suicide note, informing his wife that he had killed somebody. He told his wife not to bother looking for him, asking her to take care of the children. Then he left the house.

“He drove and parked near NASFAT area and he committed suicide there. We saw a container of Sniper in the vehicle, which suggested that he drank Sniper (an insecticide). He wound up the glasses and died in the vehicle.

“So, it is a case of murder and suicide,” Oyeyemi explained.