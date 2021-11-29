A young lady, identified as Hannatu Yahaya, has died on her wedding day in Kano State, Nigeria.



She got married to her husband, Isyaka Yusuf, on Saturday, November 27, but sadly passed away a few moments later.





According to reports, she went berserk, just as she was about to be taken to her husband’s house, and started destroying property.



It was gathered that she was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead upon arrival.



A family member, who spoke to journalists, disclosed that two weeks ago, Hannatu, who had been battling ulcer, fell ill and was taken to the hospital.

There, she was placed on admission for a week and then discharged.



On Thursday, November 25, she fell ill again and was treated. However, things took a drastic turn on Saturday while she was about to be taken to her husband’s house.

The cause of death is yet to be established.