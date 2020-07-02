Premier League side, Sheffield United, are considering signing Ghanaian youngster Abdul Mumin from FC Nordsjaelland this summer.

The 19-year-old has been superb in the Danish Superliga.

Mumin, who joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, is a free agent after ending his one month contract with the club in June.

The Blades are thought to be looking at the defender as a potential development player.

Several clubs across Europe including Brighton, Celtic, Club Brugge, FC Nantes and Genk have been credited with an interest in Mumin.

The tall Ghanaian made 19 starts for Nordsjaelland this term and his ease in possession has drawn admirers.