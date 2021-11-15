An elated young man took to his Facebook page to share his love journey with his wife.

According to Iniebiyo Daniel Felagha, he started dating his current wife in 2015.

He said while he was in a taxi in Portharcourt, she paid his transport fare and after that act of hers, he wooed her and they started dating .

Fast forward to November 2021 and they are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.



The love smitten man ended his Facebook post with “Given another opportunity, my Love, I will do this a million times over with you.”



He wrote: