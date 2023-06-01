Dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed Shatta Wale, has revealed he has taken notice of some petitions made to the FBI to probe him for possible financial crimes.

The call is coming amid rumours of being a financier and business partner of socialite and songstress Mona Montrage (Hajia4Reall) who has a brush with the law on charges of fraud, money laundering and romance scam.

She has been extradited to the UK where her trial is ongoing and has since been granted a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor.

Netizens attempted to draw attention of the FBI to associates of Hajia4Reall who they suspect are also involved in shady dealings, of which Shatta Wale was mentioned.

In reaction, the Dancehall guru asked Ghanaians to quit wasting their time because his hands are clean.

In a strong-worded video, he disclosed he did not respond to the allegations initially because he was occupied, not because he was in hiding or covering his tracks.

“Those tagging FBI, go ask them if they have my records. Do you think I do fraud, why will I fraud, do I look like a criminal? Can’t you see the hard work I put in. As I am speaking now I sleep in the studio just to record so those tagging FBI to arrest me….,” he ranted.

Shatta Wale cannot simply fathom why Ghanaians link him to financial crimes while making reference to the NAM 1 Menzgold saga.

He warned Ghanaians to desist from categorising him with negativity and cut him some slack.

